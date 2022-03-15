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Warehouse 13 and Snowpiercer (#14) Transit of Venus Ritual Enactments
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75 views • March 15, 2022
From 2 episodes of Warehouse 13 and 1 from Snowpiercer, here's three more examples of the leveraging of the Transit of Venus for Occult ritual! Two of these include the transit of Mercury!
Find our series playlist here:
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https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
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Find our series playlist here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#transitvenus
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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