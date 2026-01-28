BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Amy then: We don't care what's in the vaccines. Amy now: Spent 50K+ at the hospital!
456 views • 1 day ago

I don't know exactly how much these retarded rednecks spent at the hospital. She didn't say. I do know it's a lot! He'll be dead before long. Her too. Then the rest of the retarded family will wonder what happened. 🤯🤯🤯🤯🍻🍻🍻🍻

Sources

https://www.facebook.com/amy.mcvay.792/

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

-----------------

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

Keywords
vaccinecoviddied suddenly
Recent News
The digital reset: How a one-week social media fast rewires well-being

The digital reset: How a one-week social media fast rewires well-being

Willow Tohi
Hidden caffeine in recalled &#8220;decaf&#8221; coffee pods poses danger to millions with heart disease

Hidden caffeine in recalled “decaf” coffee pods poses danger to millions with heart disease

Cassie B.
Federal crackdown forces Chicago children&#8217;s hospital to halt gender alteration drugs for minors

Federal crackdown forces Chicago children’s hospital to halt gender alteration drugs for minors

Belle Carter
FOI docs: AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine linked to over 48,000 heart disorder cases in 2021 alone

FOI docs: AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine linked to over 48,000 heart disorder cases in 2021 alone

Kevin Hughes
STUDY: Severe vitamin D deficiency linked to higher risk of hospitalization from respiratory infections

STUDY: Severe vitamin D deficiency linked to higher risk of hospitalization from respiratory infections

Laura Harris
PAPER and BAMBOO STRAWS marketed as eco-friendly contain FOREVER CHEMICALS, study finds

PAPER and BAMBOO STRAWS marketed as eco-friendly contain FOREVER CHEMICALS, study finds

Evangelyn Rodriguez
