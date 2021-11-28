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#MillionsMarch Australia; Omicron Fearmongering: Africa Is Going to Be Okay 11/28/21
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120 views • November 28, 2021
On today's episode of TOP News From Around the World: This week we saw disturbing reports surface from Australia that the Aussie government is using their military to round up Aboriginal people and force them into quarantine camps. Then, worldwide fear mongering has reached extreme levels- warning of a new variant coming out of Africa labeled: Omicron. This comes right on cue after mainstream media articles reported that Africa, with the only 6% vaccination rate has mysteriously avoided avoided covid disaster....?
But we have good news! In the UK, home schooling is on the rise and Australians have finally seemed to find their voice protesting in a Millions March Rally. All of that and more coming up!
Use code CHICKS at reawakeningseries.com for 10% off and to be entered for a chance to WIN 2 VIP tickets to the REAWAKEN AMERICA TOUR and get an exclusive BACKSTAGE PASS to meet Gen. Flynn and the other speakers. 
Shop the BrighteonStore.com TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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