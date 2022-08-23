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"Why Were All Those Kid's Photos On Milk Cartons In The 80s?"
Hal Graves
Hal Graves
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232 views • August 23, 2022

Those of us old enough remember all the children's photos on milk cartons back in the 1980s.  They represented missing children who they profiled in hopes that they could be reunited back with their families.  This was before modern technology such as the Amber Alert System found today.  While it seemed like a good idea, the milk carton effectiveness in actually finding missing kids was highly controversial.  At the very least the milk cartons helped to raise awareness of child abductions.  The milk carton photos began to disappear in the late 80s.  There were some big successes such as 3 year old Bonnie Lohman and a few others. 

Keywords
missing childrenjohnny goschadam walshmilk carton photosmissing children photos on milk cartonsnationwide milk carton programto find missing childrento reunite missing kids back to their familiesetan patzbonnie lohmanchildren milk carton programpreventing child snatchingdairies unite for milk carton programdr benjamin spock criticizes milk carton programstranger dangeramber alert system
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