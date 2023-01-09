9.1.23 Patriot Streetfighter Fighting The Criminal Element In The Justice System w/ Tina Peters

Tina Peters is being persecuted for doing her duty to expose election fraud as an elected election official. The criminal elements from Attorney General Merrick Garland on down. What are the afraid of???

EPIC EVENT COMING TO DALLAS!!!

Healing For The A.G.E.S. by Dr Bryan Ardis, Dr Edward Group, Dr Schmidt & Dr

Dr. Ardis, Dr. Group, Dr. Ealy, Dr. Schmidt Healing for the A.G.E.S. Wellness Symposium, Dallas TX

USE Ticket Code “PSF” and get your tickets for Healing for the A.G.E.S Natural Health & Healing Conference September 8th & 9th

https://na.eventscloud.com/ereg/newreg.php?eventid=759509&

Scott McKay’s EE System Wellness Center…

Terra Quantum Recharge

5611 Colleyville Blvd.

Colleyville Texas

512-444-2007

https://www.terraquantumrecharge.com/

Patriot Streetfighter is a highly censored combat machine fighting for "We The People" of Earth.

Website - https://patriotstreetfighter.com/

Buy Gold, Buy Silver

PSFSilverGold.com or call Dr. Kirk Elliott, PhD. at Private Advisors for a FREE Consult at (720) 605-3900 and tell him Scott sent you.

EVERYONE CAN NOW “GET IN THE FIGHT"

Many thousands of Patriot Streetfighters have stepped onto the battlefield for Operation Tomahawk whereby these warriors are shutting off the cash flow of the global corporate machine that is working against humanity.

Check out Operation Tomahawk at... http://www.operationtomahawk.com

Vote with you entertainment dollars, replace expensive, no choice cable/satellite service with inexpensive Cue Streaming for all services under on roof including all local TV stations, nationwide, for NFL games w/out Expensive NFL package. Huge savings and much broader/relevant choice channels for only $69/mo. Includes Netflix, Amazon and all others as well as movie channels and PPV.

https://tomahawk.mycuestreaming.com/

NEW PSF Collagen Product Developed by Health Ranger Mike Adams PSFHealth.com

Join PSF Telegram Broadcast Channel: https://t.me/patriotstreetfighter

Join PSF Telegram Chat Room: https://t.me/+_HpG_QnmA2piNWEx

Facebook: https://t.me/+_HpG_QnmA2piNWEx

Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfighter

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay3?page=1

Bitchute: https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio

Scott's LIVE Radio Show is "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio in STUDIO B, every Monday 8-10PM EST

http://revolution.radio/

(Mobile device tilt sideways for necessary landscape view for STUDIO B)

Call-in listeners 641-793-7038