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【Ukraine Rescue】 04/07/2022 Nicole, an NFSC volunteer interviewed by the US media “Daily Caller”, conveys the message that the CCP does not represent Chinese people. She says that the CCP is the root cause of all disasters, the black hand behind the war in Ukraine, and the elimination of the CCP is the only option to ensure world security.