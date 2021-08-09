© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The people have been vax tricked. Those that didn't research will suffer.
Follow
1
Share
Report
281 views • August 09, 2021
95% effective for Immunity? No. For symptoms. It’s like injectable Nyquil.
Can you still contract and spread Covid-19 after inoculation? Yes. But this time…asymptomatically. That’s what we call superspreading folks.
And they still want to mandate the vaccine? These people pushing the vaccine should go to prison.
Can you still contract and spread Covid-19 after inoculation? Yes. But this time…asymptomatically. That’s what we call superspreading folks.
And they still want to mandate the vaccine? These people pushing the vaccine should go to prison.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.