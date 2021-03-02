© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Senator confronts transgender U.S. Health nominee (Eng – Esp)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
142 views • March 02, 2021
Absolute hysteria after Senator Rand Paul questioned the candidate who is likely to preside over the US Undersecretary of Health, about genital mutilation of minors. There are sobs everywhere, cries for his immediate resignation from the Senate, accusations of transphobia and other various disorders ... while American children wait for his fate.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.