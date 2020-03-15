Use Hawthorn and Elderberry Pills to Boost your Immune System

Jesus said: “My people, you are seeing more information coming out on the corona virus. This virus is very contagious and 3.4% of the patients are dying. Only people over 60 who have bad health or bad immune systems, are the ones dying. Younger people are not dying. There has been a lot of fear about this becoming a pandemic virus in many countries. It appears to be spreading because of people traveling to where there are many cases. Pray for your country and other places so there are less deaths. The seasonal flu is killing more people than this corona virus. Your best defense is to have masks, and build up your immune system with Hawthorn and Elderberry pills.”----------------------It is my great honor to declare Sunday, March 15th, as a National Day of Prayer. We are a Country that, throughout our history, has looked to God for protection and strength in times like these…No matter where you may be, I encourage you to turn towards prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will easily PREVAIL!….No matter where you may be, I encourage you to turn towards prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will easily PREVAIL!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020--------------------Elderberry Immune Support - Berry Gummies 90 count----------------------Heart Support 2 oz (Hawthorn)