Russian drone fires are destroying NATO equipment on a large scale, especially American M113 Armored Personnel Carriers, which are vulnerable to drones, are being burned in the fire explosions around Pokrovsk on the most hot front in Donetsk. The Russian military channel released an epic videos on March 23, 2025, showing several M113 APC being engulfed in drone fire as fierce counter-fights continue in Pokrovsk, also known as “Krasnoarmeysk”. In the area of the settlements of Uspenovka and Nadezhdinka, Russian FPV drone operators from the Vanya Ivanov Group, carrying FPV drones of “Molniya” type and fiber-optic FPV, targeted several M113, after which the ammunition exploded. Objective control shows that Russian drones arrived at two M113 in separate locations, after the Ukrainian infantrymen had abandoned the vehicles, at least saving them for the time being.

In another episode on the same day, Russian FPV drone operators from the Sparta battalion successfully carried out their task in this direction, although not all of the destruction of NATO vehicles made it into the video frame. Objective control showed that the fiber optic drones found several more parked American M113 APC, and destroyed them with ammunition fire. The first drone arrived at an M113 parked near a local settlement, then the second drone blew up the vehicle that was in the middle of the field, burned by drone flames. So far, the Russian Armed Forces have advanced 400 meters in Uspenovka, and taken up new positions in the southern part of the settlement, advancing actively attacking Ukrainian positions, both with artillery and drones which changed the game very significantly, after which the strike group broke through the enemy's defenses. Generally on the Pokrovsk line, Ukraine was forced to withdraw reserves and launch unsuccessful counterattacks, as a result of which Kiev lost a large number of manpower and equipment.

