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Explaining Jimmy Dore's Confusion over COVID-19 Fatality Rates
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100 views • December 06, 2021
Video explaining YouTuber comedian Jimmy Dore's confusion about COVID-19 fatality rates, due to the significant distinction between the case fatality rate (CFR) and the infection fatality rate (IFR).
References:
Do Lockdowns Work: The Jimmy Dore Show Rumble: https://rumble.com/vq8zzu-how-lockdowns-devastate-you-while-boosting-billionaires.html
http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/the-distinction-between-the-case-fatality-rate-cfr-and-the-infection-fatality-rate-ifr/ (My May 2020 Blog Post on the difference between the CFR and IFR)
https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/mortality (Johns Hopkins Site Showing Case Fatality Rates)
https://www.who.int/bulletin/volumes/99/1/20-265892.pdf (Stanford Epidemiologist John Ioannidis's Meta Analysis of Infection Fatality Rates referenced by Jimmy's guest Max Blumenthal). Bull World Health Organ 2021;99:19–33F DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.2471/BLT.20.26589
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References:
Do Lockdowns Work: The Jimmy Dore Show Rumble: https://rumble.com/vq8zzu-how-lockdowns-devastate-you-while-boosting-billionaires.html
http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/the-distinction-between-the-case-fatality-rate-cfr-and-the-infection-fatality-rate-ifr/ (My May 2020 Blog Post on the difference between the CFR and IFR)
https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/mortality (Johns Hopkins Site Showing Case Fatality Rates)
https://www.who.int/bulletin/volumes/99/1/20-265892.pdf (Stanford Epidemiologist John Ioannidis's Meta Analysis of Infection Fatality Rates referenced by Jimmy's guest Max Blumenthal). Bull World Health Organ 2021;99:19–33F DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.2471/BLT.20.26589
About Us:
Main Web Site: https://mathematical-software.com/
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
A search engine for censored Internet content. Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!
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