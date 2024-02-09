January 24, 2024 – Humanity ignores what is coming to the world

Valentina: “While I was praying, the Angel came… we found ourselves in Purgatory… Suddenly, a very nice gentleman appeared. He was a priest.”

The priest: “Valentina, would you prepare a nice meal for me? I am so hungry. I have been waiting and waiting, and nobody has helped me…”

Valentina: “Hunger represents that the soul hungers for our prayers such as the Holy Rosary, the Litanies, and Holy Mass offerings and for our personal sufferings to be offered for them. I asked him, “But what have you done that you are rejected here?”

The priest: “In so many ways, I offended our Lord by not speaking the truth in church, not speaking about repentance or confession. So I neglected all those things. I was more afraid of offending people than offending God. I didn’t know that it offends our Lord so much. For every priest, it is their duty to speak about these things and to speak the truth in the church, to save a soul.”

Suddenly, Valentina found herselves among the Saints in Heaven and there one particular group was saying:

Group of Saints: “Humanity does not recognize the evil power and darkness that is now in the world, which blinds the people. They are disobedient. They do not care about anything. They keep ignoring it. They go about their lives as though everything is normal. In three to four months [1], it will become so bad in the world that people will say: ‘This is not the world that we used to know. It is totally different’. The economy will go down, and everything else will collapse.”

[1] “In three or four months… the economy will go down…” in April… May, maybe June 2024? Let us pray harder, approach Sacramental Confession, receive daily Holy Communion where possible, and keep ourselves in grace. We will need all available faith not to give in to discouragement, to believe with all our strength, against all adversities, that God is with us, that He does not abandon us, and to encourage others not to despair. With all good intentions, it will not be easy to give up our present standard of living. “Do not despise prophecies. Test everything; retain what is good…” (1 Thessalonians 5:20-21).