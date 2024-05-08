I'm Trash? Poor Dog Desperately Lost Faith In Human After Abandoned

Pets in Love





"He was so scared that he chose to die to escape"

What did he have to endure to make that choice?

There was so much fear and defensiveness.

He was so hungry that his skin covered his bones, his body staggered, and his mind was no longer alert.

We didn't want to believe that someone was capable of abandoning an animal at the time when it needed help the most.

He was cruelly abandoned to die.

They named him Mar, he was rescued by the Association Ajuda a Alimentar Cães do Porto Novo and was seriously ill.

It was a lengthy and challenging rescue mission.

Mar was not easily approachable; fear and defensiveness had become his constant companions.

When the rescuers finally found him, he was so scared that he tried to throw himself off a very high wall where he would have died if he fell and he tried to throw himself into the sea.

But underneath all his fear, they could see a little bit of hope - a small flame that wouldn't go out. And then, with a lot of dedication and gentleness, he ended up surrendering.

Everyone knew that he was a victim of abuse and neglect.

They transported him to the Veterinary Hospital of Madeira.

Here, all the tests and examinations were being done.

They stood around him and sent a promise to him that the suffering was over.

On the next day, Mar was still very weak.

Fortunately, he now accepted food from their hand and slowly gained confidence.

That was a big happy As he almost bit their hand before.





