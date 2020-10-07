© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Blessed
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • October 07, 2020
From "Tree of Life" 2003 seanosongs
1987, Toronto, ON
Recorded 2003, Kitchener/Toronto, ON
Remastered May 2020, The Cave, Vancouver, BC
Cover art: "Lazare," Jean-Paul Lemieux (Canadian) 1941
Matthew 5:1-14
Lyrics/download:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/track/blessed
Full album:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/album/tree-of-life-full-album
Linda Zane: vocals
Brian Woodman: vocals
Dan Robins: lead guitar
Matthew Parker: piano, keyboards
1987, Toronto, ON
Recorded 2003, Kitchener/Toronto, ON
Remastered May 2020, The Cave, Vancouver, BC
Cover art: "Lazare," Jean-Paul Lemieux (Canadian) 1941
Matthew 5:1-14
Lyrics/download:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/track/blessed
Full album:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/album/tree-of-life-full-album
Linda Zane: vocals
Brian Woodman: vocals
Dan Robins: lead guitar
Matthew Parker: piano, keyboards
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.