© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Frontline Doctors Respond to High Tech Censorship
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
1516 views • July 30, 2020
LIVE from the steps of the US Supreme Court, America’s Frontline Doctors – Physicians from around the country respond to High Tech Censorship of their JUL 27, 2020 Press Conference in which they shared their experience in treating C0V!D-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.