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Breaking News! Greta in Canada Oct 18 2019
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42 views • October 18, 2019
Greta in Canada Oct 18 2019.... The Full Speech of socialist Greta Thunberg at the Alberta Legislature on Friday, October 18, 2019. Thousands attended the rally to pray to Mother Earth, burn incense and chant "Socialism Not Capitalism!" (This video is 12 minutes of a 2-hour Marxist rally presented on Brighteon this weekend with analysis. Interviews with opposing Canadian truckers and unusual film of Greta included. Stay tuned!)
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