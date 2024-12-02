Ueno | Japanology Plus - S05E29 | NHK World Japan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meus Outros Canais:
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/gab_figueiro
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/gabfigueiro
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx2Q5RBUONYO5A7vYxVOZ2w
COS.TV: https://cos.tv/channel/33700942577575936
MGTOWTV: https://www.mgtow.tv/@gabfigueiro
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/d254x5zSWGQo/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Libertar_09:7
Chainflix: https://www.chainflix.net/channel/29870/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gabfigueiro
Gan Jing World: https://www.ganjingworld.com/s/3gQe1ogXA6
Fruitlab: https://fruitlab.com/gabfigueiro
StoryFire: https://storyfire.com/user/axn4fb1lmv0sttb
Dailymotion: https://dailymotion.com/gab_figueiro
gleev: https://gleev.xyz/channel/62487
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/gabfigueiro
Título Original: Japanology Plus - Ueno
Publicado em 2023
Créditos: Japanology Plus, NHK World-Japan
Publicação Original: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8muu9o
Descrição Original do Autor:
ano passado
Coffee :
paypal.me/japplus
Episode : 29
Season : 5
Originally Aired : June 8, 2023
The Japanophile series looks at Japan through the eyes of long-term residents who were born in another part of the world. This time we meet Isabelle Sasaki, a karate instructor from France. She volunteered in Ofunato after it was hit hard by the Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami. Eventually she moved there and set up a branch of the Japan Karate Association, making her a rare instance of a woman from another country teaching karate in Japan. She also works in tourism promotion and helps her husband with his scallop farming. Isabelle Sasaki shares her enthusiasm for her adopted hometown and the martial art of karate.
Category
📚
Aprendizado
Ocultar