MK Ultra Survivor J.R. Sweet Exposes Untold Horrors of CIA Program SURVIVOR STORIES EP01, Part 1

Man in America - March 21, 2026

https://rumble.com/c/ManInAmerica?e9s=src_v1_cmd



https://rumble.com/v77fh9m-mk-ultra-survivor-j.r.-sweet-exposes-untold-horrors-of-cia-program-survivor.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_ucp_l



"Once you see it, you can't unsee it."

In Episode One of my new series, Survivor Stories, I sit down with J.R. Sweet, a survivor of the CIA's trauma-based mind control program, MK Ultra, and a former sleeper assassin who is now awake and blowing the whistle. Born into a royal Satanic bloodline, J.R. was selected for the program as a young child and was subjected to years of systematic trauma designed to fracture his mind and create multiple programmable personalities.This is Part One of a two-part conversation.

⚠️ WARNING: This episode contains disturbing and graphic subject matter. Viewer discretion is strongly advised. This content is intended for adults (18+) only and may be triggering for individuals with a history of trauma, abuse, or trauma-based programming.