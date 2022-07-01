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Lawmaker Becomes Prisoner Of War: Political Persecution Escalates As Committee Witness Lies
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211 views • July 01, 2022

The Globalist agenda is SO CORRUPT that they are throwing LAWMAKERS in prison for defending their country! Derrick Evans is awaiting his injustice of becoming a POW to the Reptilian Luciferians, due to live-streaming the January 6th rally. He joins to bring awareness to his, and the others who are suffering because of their PEACEFUL attendance of J6.

Support Derrick Evans on GiveSendGo:
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Mirrored - Stew Peters TV

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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