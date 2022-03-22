TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. March 20, US & Ukraine corruptions.Lora Logan! 1st hr.

Truth vs. NEW$ 1 (20 March 2022) with James Fetzer, Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and Holly Seeliger. Russia moves ahead in its special military operation in Ukraine and appears to be doing very well, propaganda to the contrary notwithstanding. While Poland is proposing NATO intervention, it's not going to happen, because it would be a declaration of war with Russia. Russia has used a hypersonic missile for the first time in combat to take out a supply depot of some half-billion in arms and many foreign mercenaries, which as a well-timed surgical strike. He has also outlined Russia's demands for peace with Ukraine, all of which appear to be entirely reasonable but which hawks in the US and abroad are likely to oppose. Old video footage demonstrates that Joe Biden as a Senator promoted the bombing of Belgrade, which was a war crime under international law. And now and then a reporter shows integrity by honest and accurate reporting on Ukraine. Lora Logan reports!!



Everyone, YOU: must at least watch Lara Logan starting at 44 minutes. This whole show is hard-hitting, and conclusive. Hope You can handle harsh truths...! It's getting $erious.



Hmmm... some of my graphics appear about 4 seconds early!