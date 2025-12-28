December 28, 2025

As Vladimir Zelensky is set to visit Donald Trump this Sunday in the States, Kiev's anti corruption agencies reveal graft is running rampant in Parliament while pressure mounts to allow Ukrainians to choose a new leader. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov calls the EU bloc the main obstacle to peace in Ukraine adding certain European nations have made no secret they are preparing to join the fight on the battlefield. And, general elections kick off in Central African Republic with over 2 million people registered to vote and decades of security turmoil in the past. The face of their future is decided today.









