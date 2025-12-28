BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - December 28 2025 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
December 28, 2025

rt.com


As Vladimir Zelensky is set to visit Donald Trump this Sunday in the States, Kiev's anti corruption agencies reveal graft is running rampant in Parliament while pressure mounts to allow Ukrainians to choose a new leader. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov calls the EU bloc the main obstacle to peace in Ukraine adding certain European nations have made no secret they are preparing to join the fight on the battlefield. And, general elections kick off in Central African Republic with over 2 million people registered to vote and decades of security turmoil in the past. The face of their future is decided today.



RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


