❗️🌍🎞 The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week May 10 - 16, 2024

▪️Yemen's Houthis have claimed another attack in the Red Sea region. The targets were a US ship and a dry cargo ship. However, the launched missiles were shot down by anti-Houthi coalition ships.



▪️The Syrian Army continues to strike various targets in the militant-controlled part of Aleppo and Idlib provinces. Despite some increase in the number of strikes, there is no talk of an offensive operation yet.



▪️Demonstrations against the Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group took place in the militant-controlled part of Idlib. At one of these demonstrations, clashes broke out between protesters and militia forces.



▪️The Syrian and Russian air forces conducted a joint operation against ISIS militants in the desert in the south of the country. Several airstrikes were launched on the places of concentration and hideouts of Al-Tanf natives.



▪️A US-led coalition reconnaissance balloon in Syria was shot down by unknown assailants near the village of Rumailan. It is noteworthy that no one has yet claimed responsibility. However, technical malfunctions are not excluded.



▪️Turkish artillery launched several strikes on Kurdish-controlled areas in the vicinity of Tell Rifaat. No damage or casualties were reported.



▪️In response, the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces launched strikes on the Turkish-occupied part of Syria. Positions of pro-Turkish Syrian National Army near Azaz were shelled.



▪️Another IS attack occurred in the countryside between Diyala and Salah Al-Din provinces. A colonel and four Iraqi Armed Forces soldiers were killed.



Source @rybar





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/



