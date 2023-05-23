Wendy Rogers: "All the other 49 states need to be doing this very thing"





Thanks @GarretLewis for having me on today to explain SCR 1037.





It is the Arizona legislature RECLAIMING PLENARY POWER per the US Constitution over our FEDERAL elections.





No more machines unless they can comply with US-only DoD standards!

Today @SonnyBorrelli directed all 15 Arizona counties to comply.





SCR 1037 Fact Sheet: https://azleg.gov/legtext/56leg/1R/summary/S.SCR1037ELEC_ASPASSEDCOW.pdf





https://rumble.com/v2pdsy0-wendy-rogers-all-the-other-49-states-need-to-be-doing-this-very-thing.html



