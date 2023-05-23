Create New Account
Wendy Rogers: "All the other 49 states need to be doing this very thing"
GalacticStorm
Published 15 hours ago |
Wendy Rogers: "All the other 49 states need to be doing this very thing"


from Twitter:

Thanks @GarretLewis  for having me on today to explain SCR 1037. 


It is the Arizona legislature RECLAIMING PLENARY POWER per the US Constitution over our FEDERAL elections. 


No more machines unless they can comply with US-only DoD standards! 

Today @SonnyBorrelli   directed all 15 Arizona counties to comply. 


SCR 1037 Fact Sheet: https://azleg.gov/legtext/56leg/1R/summary/S.SCR1037ELEC_ASPASSEDCOW.pdf 


source:

https://rumble.com/v2pdsy0-wendy-rogers-all-the-other-49-states-need-to-be-doing-this-very-thing.html


Keywords
arizonafraudrigged electionelection integritykari lakegov race

