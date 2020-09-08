BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bombshell Evidence that COVID RT-PCR Tests for Chromosome 8 Human DNA Primary Assembly.
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
2580 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
61 views • September 08, 2020
One of the pieces of genetic material tested for by the 80% false positive, faulty, untested, unapproved, RT-PCR test is our own PRIMARY assembly for our chromosome 8. What this means is they are not finding a virus at all, they are just using a piece of our OWN DNA and telling us it is a virus. Time to take down this FAKE pandemic once and for all. Here is the smoking gun.

Please sign up to our Health Summit! https://www.subscribepage.com/healths...

https://yummy.doctor
https://healingwithDMSO.com
https://yumnaturals.com

Thanks for support: https://www.patreon.com/yumnaturals

Covid is said to be encapsulated RNA which is used to copy DNA to take it out of the nucleus. DNA cannot leave the nucleus. What we do know is when we inject RNA or DNA into us that mimics our own DNA, we can get auto-immune diseases, seizure disorders and cancer and we know that vaccines do and will cause these problems. What is the goal of this vaccine? To genetically engineer the human race? What is the game they are playing here?

Can RNA affect DNA? Yes. https://phys.org/news/2020-01-rna-eff...

Vital information on the C - V Vacc!ne - You can change stem cells using mRNA.
https://youtu.be/t9cViG95pbg

The primary assembly for chromosome 8 from GenBank NCBI: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nucleoti...

RT-PCR Pasteur Institute paper displaying that they are testing for this primer: https://www.who.int/docs/default-sour...

https://www.statnews.com/2018/07/16/c...
https://project8p.org/chromosome8p/

On the uselessness of masks: https://www.ona.org/news-posts/ona-wi...
https://theinfectiousmyth.com/coronav...

https://pieceofmindful.com/2020/04/06...

https://www.gardasilsyndrome.com/

https://helenlobato.com/2017/12/07/ga...
Keywords
fake pandemicgenetic materialcovid rt-pcr testsprimary assembly for our chromosome 8
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Better Sleep, Natural Anxiety Relief and More: Health Benefits of Valerian

Better Sleep, Natural Anxiety Relief and More: Health Benefits of Valerian

Zoey Sky
Mung Beans Cited in Traditional Chinese Medicine for Heat and Detoxification

Mung Beans Cited in Traditional Chinese Medicine for Heat and Detoxification

Iva Greene
How Joint Supplements Can – and Cannot – Help Osteoarthritis

How Joint Supplements Can – and Cannot – Help Osteoarthritis

Edison Reed
That shimmering migraine aura could be your brain’s stroke warning light

That shimmering migraine aura could be your brain’s stroke warning light

Cassie B.
Kitchen Medicines and Lifestyle Habits: Strengthen Your Cold-Season Immunity

Kitchen Medicines and Lifestyle Habits: Strengthen Your Cold-Season Immunity

Coco Somers
Pomegranate extract, gut bacteria and the surprising source of skin elasticity

Pomegranate extract, gut bacteria and the surprising source of skin elasticity

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy