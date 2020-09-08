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Bombshell Evidence that COVID RT-PCR Tests for Chromosome 8 Human DNA Primary Assembly.
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61 views • September 08, 2020
One of the pieces of genetic material tested for by the 80% false positive, faulty, untested, unapproved, RT-PCR test is our own PRIMARY assembly for our chromosome 8. What this means is they are not finding a virus at all, they are just using a piece of our OWN DNA and telling us it is a virus. Time to take down this FAKE pandemic once and for all. Here is the smoking gun.
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Covid is said to be encapsulated RNA which is used to copy DNA to take it out of the nucleus. DNA cannot leave the nucleus. What we do know is when we inject RNA or DNA into us that mimics our own DNA, we can get auto-immune diseases, seizure disorders and cancer and we know that vaccines do and will cause these problems. What is the goal of this vaccine? To genetically engineer the human race? What is the game they are playing here?
Can RNA affect DNA? Yes. https://phys.org/news/2020-01-rna-eff...
Vital information on the C - V Vacc!ne - You can change stem cells using mRNA.
https://youtu.be/t9cViG95pbg
The primary assembly for chromosome 8 from GenBank NCBI: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nucleoti...
RT-PCR Pasteur Institute paper displaying that they are testing for this primer: https://www.who.int/docs/default-sour...
https://www.statnews.com/2018/07/16/c...
https://project8p.org/chromosome8p/
On the uselessness of masks: https://www.ona.org/news-posts/ona-wi...
https://theinfectiousmyth.com/coronav...
https://pieceofmindful.com/2020/04/06...
https://www.gardasilsyndrome.com/
https://helenlobato.com/2017/12/07/ga...
Please sign up to our Health Summit! https://www.subscribepage.com/healths...
https://yummy.doctor
https://healingwithDMSO.com
https://yumnaturals.com
Thanks for support: https://www.patreon.com/yumnaturals
Covid is said to be encapsulated RNA which is used to copy DNA to take it out of the nucleus. DNA cannot leave the nucleus. What we do know is when we inject RNA or DNA into us that mimics our own DNA, we can get auto-immune diseases, seizure disorders and cancer and we know that vaccines do and will cause these problems. What is the goal of this vaccine? To genetically engineer the human race? What is the game they are playing here?
Can RNA affect DNA? Yes. https://phys.org/news/2020-01-rna-eff...
Vital information on the C - V Vacc!ne - You can change stem cells using mRNA.
https://youtu.be/t9cViG95pbg
The primary assembly for chromosome 8 from GenBank NCBI: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nucleoti...
RT-PCR Pasteur Institute paper displaying that they are testing for this primer: https://www.who.int/docs/default-sour...
https://www.statnews.com/2018/07/16/c...
https://project8p.org/chromosome8p/
On the uselessness of masks: https://www.ona.org/news-posts/ona-wi...
https://theinfectiousmyth.com/coronav...
https://pieceofmindful.com/2020/04/06...
https://www.gardasilsyndrome.com/
https://helenlobato.com/2017/12/07/ga...
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