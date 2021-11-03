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US Supreme Court hears oral arguments for Texas Heartbeat Act
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120 views • November 03, 2021
Pro-lifers lined the streets outside of the Supreme Court of the United States as the oral arguments for several Texas heartbeat cases began today. Pro-life leaders held a prayer vigil and press conference this morning at the exact time as the oral arguments commenced inside the Supreme Court building. Among those in attendance were Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Brandi Swindell of Stanton International and the Purple Sash Revolution, Penny Nance of Concerned Women for America, Dr. Michael New of the Charlotte Lozier Institute, and Kelly Lester of And Then There Were None. These leaders are hopeful that the outcome of the decisions will serve as a stepping stone toward the dismantling of Roe v. Wade.
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