Ukraine Continues Desperate Adventures On Russia’s Border

Ukraine continues its desperate military adventures on the border with Russia, amid conflicting reports of progress in the ceasefire talks.

Most of the fighting remains concentrated in the direction of Kursk. Reports from April 3 revealed Ukrainian attempts to use the territory of the St. Nicholas Belogorsk Monastery south of the Sudzha district to organize defenses. This area is located near two of the last towns in Kursk still occupied by Kiev forces, Guevо and Gornal. It holds strategic importance, as its loss would significantly complicate Ukrainian efforts to defend the nearby region of Sumy.

Despite Ukraine’s efforts to reorganize its defenses in Kursk, a major advance by the Russian military was reported in Guevо on April 4.

At the same time, the Russian military continued to advance in the direction of Sumy, penetrating multiple Ukrainian defense lines in the area of Basovka. The military also repelled a counterattack by Kiev’s forces close to the settlement of Veselovka.

Meanwhile in the Belgorod direction, Kiev’s forces made more attempts to advance near the settlements of Demidovka and Popovka on April 3 and 4 but to no avail. The transfer of Ukrainian reinforcements was also disrupted by the Russian military.

With no real success on the ground, Kiev forces intensified strikes on Murom, Malinivka, and nearby Russian settlements.

The desperate Ukrainian ground attacks on Russian territories coincided with more strikes. Some of the recent strikes even targeted energy infrastructure in violation of the ceasefire reached on March 18.

On the night of April 3, Russian air defenses destroyed 23 Ukrainian drones over the regions of Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk, Kaluga, Smolensk, and Belgorod. On the same day, energy infrastructure facilities were reportedly damaged as a result of Ukraine’s strikes in the regions of Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Belgord and Kursk.

The Russian military responded by launching a large-scale attack with at least 39 suicide drones against Ukrainian military infrastructure and defense facilities. Targets were hit in the regions of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro.

Another Ukrainian drone attack targeting the capital, Moscow, was reportedly repelled early on April 4.

The escalation by Ukraine came amid reports by the mainstream media suggesting that the administration of United States run by President Donald Trump had admitted that it is unlikely to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine before Easter on April 20.

However, Russia appeared to be more optimistic. Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev said after talks with officials from the Trump administration in Washington on April 2 and 3 that the two countries had made “significant progress” on a potential ceasefire.

The recent Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory show that the Kiev regime is still acting in a bad faith. A comprehensive ceasefire agreement will not be possible if the escalation continues.

https://southfront.press/ukraine-desperate-adventures-on-russian-border/



