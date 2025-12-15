BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Evolution Fairytale
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
610 views • 2 days ago

Super Humans, Genetic Engineering, Cloning, Lies Of Evolution & What Really Is Life?

* Dr. James Tour is a Professor of Chemistry as well as Materials Science & Nanoengineering at Rice University in Houston TX.

* He is one of the most respected and widely-cited organic chemists in the world.

* He considers the story of evolution that we’ve all been taught an absurd fairytale.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 15 December 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-james-tour

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/2000612992745083195

sciencegodjesus christcreationevolutionlifetucker carlsonsleepcredibilitycloninggenetic engineeringnatural selectionsleepingjames tourscientific communitysuper humanscomplexitysuperhumanssuperhuman racesuper human racerandom mutationorganic synthesis
