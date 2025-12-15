The Evolution Fairytale

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Super Humans, Genetic Engineering, Cloning, Lies Of Evolution & What Really Is Life?
* Dr. James Tour is a Professor of Chemistry as well as Materials Science & Nanoengineering at Rice University in Houston TX.
* He is one of the most respected and widely-cited organic chemists in the world.
* He considers the story of evolution that we’ve all been taught an absurd fairytale.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 15 December 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-james-tour