The Evolution Fairytale

Super Humans, Genetic Engineering, Cloning, Lies Of Evolution & What Really Is Life?

* Dr. James Tour is a Professor of Chemistry as well as Materials Science & Nanoengineering at Rice University in Houston TX.

* He is one of the most respected and widely-cited organic chemists in the world.

* He considers the story of evolution that we’ve all been taught an absurd fairytale.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 15 December 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-james-tour

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/2000612992745083195