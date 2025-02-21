Please Support Our Sponsors!

Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle it's never been easier and never tasted better. It’s Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day moneyback guarantee you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved.

cardiomiracle.com/FH

Trump Starts MAHA with Light Bulb Freedom

With Martin Moore-Ede M.D., Ph.D., founder, Circadian Light Research Center

TheLightDoctor.com, CircadianLight.org/campaign

FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE: https://your-mp.com/subscribe/

Hey…Buy us a cup of Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/YourfreedomHub

A former Harvard Professor, Dr. Moore-Ede, was supported by the National Institutes of Health to examine the health effects of nighttime lighting and round-the-clock work. He discovered the brain clock that determines waking and sleeping hours. Fortune 500 companies have relied on his books and expertise to preserve the health of workers who must work at odd hours.

And now we have a President - committed to Making Americans Healthy Again (MAHA) - who has instructed his incoming EPA director to reverse Biden’s promotion of dangerous blue-rich, LED lighting over safe incandescent bulbs. Will this national change improve health?

Dr. Moore-Ede’s new book, The Light Doctor: The Science and Solutions for Replacing Your Lights Now to Protect Your Health, a best-seller on Amazon, exposes the epidemic of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and cancer that has been exacerbated by the poor design and misuse of electric lights. And the book provides clear guidance on how to use healthy, circadian lights to provide the right light at the right time of day.

What about the political controversy over light bulbs?

One commentator over Trump’s insistence on safe lighting writes (1), “Trump to bring back the incandescent. no better light than incandescent bulbs for color. LEDs are cold and nonstop pulses create negative energy for the body.”

Is fixing our light sufficient to “MAHA?” Or must we consider frequencies other than visible light - such as 5G and the growing wireless mesh?

1) https://x.com/twocentsapenny/status/1889396345099685906