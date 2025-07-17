DJT Has Earned Our Trust

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
He Took A Bullet For Us
* There are details that we don’t know about; and it could be that releasing them would put the country in danger.
* Perhaps this info could be used to nail some really bad people; and once we do that, then the files can come out.
* We trust President Trump on everything else and he has delivered.
* Why would he suddenly depart from that?
* Given his record, we can trust he is making the right call.
* If he is not releasing something now, it’s because he knows more than we do.
* When it comes to national interests, maybe trust that he’s doing what you hired him to do.
* He has assets and intel we’ll never see.
* Until he tells us what’s what, why help the Dems undermine all these big wins?
Fox News | Gutfeld! (16 July 2025)