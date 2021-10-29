Did Maskless Biden Accidentally SPIT in this Woman's Face? You decide!

Joe Biden Spits In Woman’s Face After Being Heckled At Radical Dem Terry McAuliffe Rally In Virginia



Biden only able to gather a small crowd of people, but most of them were there to heckle him.



To make the ordeal worse, President Biden appears to joke about the protesters waiting around till he is finished so they can talk.



The President quickly changed course and tried to insert some leadership by spouting, “This isn’t a Trump rally.” Both unhinged and bizarre, the video is just the beginning for Biden as he never wore a mask.



Biden is shown talking to a supposed supporter, who honestly looks concerned, and neither of them is wearing a mask. And to make it even worse, the video clearly shows that Biden indirectly spits on her. While he might be a huge advocate for the COVID-19 vaccine, Biden has become his own super spreader event.