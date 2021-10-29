BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Did Maskless Biden Accidentally SPIT in this Woman's Face? You decide!
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2286 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
272 views • October 29, 2021
Joe Biden Spits In Woman’s Face After Being Heckled At Radical Dem Terry McAuliffe Rally In Virginia

Biden only able to gather a small crowd of people, but most of them were there to heckle him.

To make the ordeal worse, President Biden appears to joke about the protesters waiting around till he is finished so they can talk.

The President quickly changed course and tried to insert some leadership by spouting, “This isn’t a Trump rally.” Both unhinged and bizarre, the video is just the beginning for Biden as he never wore a mask.

Biden is shown talking to a supposed supporter, who honestly looks concerned, and neither of them is wearing a mask. And to make it even worse, the video clearly shows that Biden indirectly spits on her. While he might be a huge advocate for the COVID-19 vaccine, Biden has become his own super spreader event.
Keywords
bidenrallymask mandatespit face
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
French Police Detain 440 as Student Protests Spread; School Staff Attacked

French Police Detain 440 as Student Protests Spread; School Staff Attacked

Garrison Vance
Trump administration uses taxpayer funds for campaign-style propaganda ads amid growing bipartisan outrage

Trump administration uses taxpayer funds for campaign-style propaganda ads amid growing bipartisan outrage

Patrick Lewis
Pentagon Increases Briefings on $1.5 Trillion Budget Request as Senators Raise Timing and Transparency Concerns

Pentagon Increases Briefings on $1.5 Trillion Budget Request as Senators Raise Timing and Transparency Concerns

Belle Carter
Food Safety Becomes Midterm Election Issue After Record Cyclospora Outbreak, Recalls

Food Safety Becomes Midterm Election Issue After Record Cyclospora Outbreak, Recalls

Coco Somers
Hamas Leader Says Palestinian &#8220;Blood&#8221; Is Being Used as Fuel for Israeli Elections

Hamas Leader Says Palestinian “Blood” Is Being Used as Fuel for Israeli Elections

Belle Carter
Inside the eight-figure plan to build data centers despite moratoriums

Inside the eight-figure plan to build data centers despite moratoriums

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy