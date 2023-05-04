Forgotten Virtue: Fr. Chris Alar Reveals Secrets Of Avoiding Hell

John Henry Westen Show





May 2, 2023





Fr. Chris Alar, MIC reveals the keys to avoiding hell while reaching for God in heaven through the often-forgotten virtue of chastity. Chastity and modesty have long been practices as virtues to Christians and conservatives alike, but with the sexual revolution, radical LGBT agenda, and godless culture gripping the West, the virtue of chastity has been all but forgotten. Hell is closer now more than ever, with Christians failing to protect themselves with the virtue of chastity. Watch now as Fr. Chris Alar dispels the myths surrounding the virtue of chastity — and how Christians can use chastity to build long-lasting relationships of love, sacrifice, and holiness. The Culture of Life is rooted in virtue, and cultivating chastity is just the beginning. Watch now.





