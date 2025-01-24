Important update until January 24, 2025, reportly that the final phase of the battle for Velyka Novosilka has begun after Russian forces split the city center in two, leaving the remaining Ukrainian troops in a nightmare because of not giving up! Ukrainian channels have begun writing that the situation is critical, with troops at risk of being completely encircled by Russian forces. According to them, very heavy fighting is currently underway and the situation can develop "in any direction". Velyka Novosilka is a strategic defense and logistics center for Ukrainian forces, located at the southern junction of Donetsk and Zaporozhye regions. Here, the 110th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says they are surrounded including many foreign mercenaries. They have not received orders to evacuate amidst a physical encirclement or massive fire control on escape routes.

Russian assault units continue to drive Ukrainian troops out of Velyka Novosilka with heavy attacks. Meanwhile, warplanes, drones, and artillery such as BM-21 Grad MLRS are working on the ground, supporting assault units from the Vostok Group and the Marines. FPV drone operators attacked the enemy’s command post and UAV center, and also thwarted the Ukrainian troops attempt to escape across the river. A fortified building with a firing position on its roof was targeted during the operation. The commander of the assault group approached the building stealthily and eliminated the Ukrainian crew by RPG-7V. Under cover fire, the soldiers placed anti-tank mines inside the building, eliminating about ten Ukrainian defenders. Now, there is no way back for the Ukrainian troops as they refuse to surrender as per the Russian military directive a few days ago.

It is reported that the situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, here is rapidly deteriorating, not only by the day but by the hour. A clip shows a former member of the 110th Regiment who was injured and left in a house. The inability of the Ukrainian command to make tough decisions is clearly visible here, and this will cost many soldiers their lives. At the same time, the Vostok Group and the Marines will soon begin the cleanup and continue! Drone footage shows the Russian assault on the city center, and soldiers of the 5th Guards Tank Brigade plant their flag on the city council. The southern part of the city is still trapped and Ukrainian forces still control 50% of the central and northern parts. But this will change soon!

