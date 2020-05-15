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Judge Sullivan Attempt to Thwart Justice for General Flynn?
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11 views • May 15, 2020
This is an intuitive look at recent attempts by Judge Sullivan to intervene in the Justice Department's decision to drop the case against General Flynn. Will he be successful in these attempts? Will General Flynn be exonerated? What might be happening with this case?
As with all my videos, this reading is my opinion based on my interpretation of the cards.
To book a private Intuitive Tarot Reading with me, please visit my website at https://intuitiveedgetarot.blog and click on the Readings tab.
Gaffe
As with all my videos, this reading is my opinion based on my interpretation of the cards.
To book a private Intuitive Tarot Reading with me, please visit my website at https://intuitiveedgetarot.blog and click on the Readings tab.
Gaffe
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