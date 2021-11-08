Super spreader coping mechanism

By far I’m blown away at interviewers and those they interview in that the conversation stops when they bring up the fact that those who get vaccinated can still contract and spread the virus. Recent scientific studies have proved that the vaccinated can spread at higher viral loads from 251 to 1000 times those of the unvaccinated. This should be brought up at the beginning of the conversation in order to set a precedent on the discussion. 70% of the deaths that are happening in the UK are those who have been vaccinated. We need not look farther than Israel to see where we are going here in the United States.