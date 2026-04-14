💥 Infrastructure hit in Krivoy Rog

(Zelensky's old hometown) Ukraine

Adding:

Slovenia’s new parliamentary speaker, Zoran Stevanović, says he wants a referendum on leaving NATO.

He argues Slovenia should follow an independent path and stay out of foreign conflicts.

Stevanović plans to visit Moscow, insisting his stance is driven by national interest, not ideology.

No referendum has been approved, and exiting NATO would be a lengthy process.