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VIDEO: Watch Biden and Harris Celebrate the Collapse of the US Border
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100 views • March 24, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the Biden administration's failure with it's open immigration policy and calls to surge the border as VP Harris laugh's it off. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=605a2eb8835cb75a48d16f93
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