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End Vaccine Tyranny at NY Chess Club
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421 views • May 05, 2021
A member and teacher at the famous Marshall Chess Club in New York City, was denied the right to enter the building and play in a tournament because he refused to take a Covid Vaccine. When he protested, his membership and teaching job were revoked. He can no longer enter the building, visit his friends or play chess with them. He invited some patriotic citizens to join him in a protest in front of the club to let people know what is in store for us if we allow this to continue.
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