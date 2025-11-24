Al-Qaeda in the White House and its Implications Far Beyond it

- The US has once again changed the status of terrorists of its own creation to open allies with the head of Al Qaeda in Syria (Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham aka Jabhat al-Nusra), Abu Mohammed al-Jolani (now “Ahmed al-Sharaa”) recent visit to the White House;

- The new narrative includes US-al-Jolani cooperation to “fight” the so-called Islamic State, a pretext to maintain US military forces in Syria well into the future, ensuring the survival of the nascent terrorist-led client regime;

- The narrative change reflects past US pivots where Al Qaeda was hailed as “heroes” during their war with the Soviet Union in Afghanistan in the 1980s before being rebranded as terrorists turning them into a convenient, global pretext for US military interventions from Africa to Asia and everywhere in between (including Afghanistan);

- Having used Al Qaeda and its subsidiaries/adjacent organizations including the so-called “Islamic State,” as both proxies and a pretext to invade, occupy, and overthrow both the Iraqi government from 2003-present and Syria from 2014-present, the organization and its leadership including al-Jolani, are being transformed into open allies of the US for use in a much larger campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon, Iran, and Iranian-friendly militias across Iraq;

- The US also plans on employing its state-sponsored terrorists-turned-allies to export terrorism targeting Russia and China’s peripheries;

- This includes thousands of Uyghur extremists the US exported to Syria and now plan on redeploying across Eurasia to target Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) infrastructure as well as China itself;

References:

Judicial Watch - DIA report on US backing of a “Salafist principality” (Islamic State) in Syria (2015):

https://www.judicialwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/Pg.-291-Pgs.-287-293-JW-v-DOD-and-State-14-812-DOD-Release-2015-04-10-final-version11.pdf

Washington Post - Syrian president meets with Trump in White House after unlikely ascent (Nov. 2025):

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2025/11/10/sharaa-trump-white-house-syria/

US State Dept. - Foreign Terrorist Organizations (HTS):

https://www.state.gov/foreign-terrorist-organizations

Business Insider - This Mind-Boggling Profile Of Osama Bin Laden Came Out Exactly 20 Years Ago Today (2013):

https://www.businessinsider.com/1993-independent-article-about-osama-bin-laden-2013-12

Independent - Anti-Soviet warrior puts his army on the road to peace: The Saudi businessman who recruited mujahedin now uses them for large-scale building projects in Sudan. Robert Fisk met him in Almatig (1993):

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/antisoviet-warrior-puts-his-army-on-the-road-to-peace-the-saudi-businessman-who-recruited-mujahedin-now-uses-them-for-largescale-building-projects-in-sudan-robert-fisk-met-him-in-almatig-1465715.html\

BBC - US scraps $10m bounty for arrest of Syria's new leader Sharaa (Dec. 2024):

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c07gv3j818ko

Guardian - US removes shadowy group from terror list blamed by China for attacks (2020):

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/nov/06/us-removes-shadowy-group-from-terror-list-blamed-by-china-for-attacks

.............

Where to Find Brian's Work:

Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic

............

How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Mirrored - The New Atlas

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!