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Mike Adams joins Redacted to discuss the AI Bubble, Michael Burry’s Warning and the Collapse of Human Cognition
Health Ranger Report
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To learn more, visit: https://www.youtube.com/@RedactedNews


Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- AI Bubble and Market Predictions (0:00)

- Over-Investment and Misuse of AI (1:50)

- Semiconductor Market and Valuations (4:45)

- IPOs and Financial Risks (18:22)

- Government Intervention and Market Dynamics (27:34)

- Microsoft's Windows and Privacy Concerns (27:47)

- AI and Humanity's Future (33:37)

- Depopulation Agenda and AI Surveillance (46:50)

- EVs and Energy Independence (49:56)

- Conclusion and Call to Action (59:08)


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