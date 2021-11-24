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Morning Joe Panic!
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501 views • November 24, 2021
This might be the most absurd moment I’ve seen from Scarborough. He claims that it was the state legislators fault that “the big lie” and January 6th has festered because “we were still counting (the votes) in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia weeks later.”
That part is actually true.
However, he claims it was because the state legislators didn’t count the EARLY VOTES on Election Day.
“If those Republican state legislators had allowed that to happen for an orderly process of the counting of votes... the election would have been called before probably 11:00 at night (for Biden)”
Hey Joe, what about all those ballot dumps in the middle of the night?
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
That part is actually true.
However, he claims it was because the state legislators didn’t count the EARLY VOTES on Election Day.
“If those Republican state legislators had allowed that to happen for an orderly process of the counting of votes... the election would have been called before probably 11:00 at night (for Biden)”
Hey Joe, what about all those ballot dumps in the middle of the night?
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
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