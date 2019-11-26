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World War 3 (New Dark Age: Part 2)
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22 views • November 26, 2019
WW3 has erupted between the major powers over control of the Earth, her colonies and the future of mankind. Watch as the world descends into chaos, endless war, disease, mass starvation, and genocide. Part 2 of 4 of this visual timeline of the Third Human Civil War covers the wars mid-years (2062 to 2066) from the fall of the American Republic to the turning of the tide for the Allied Powers.
PART 1: The Darkest Years
PART 2: Turning the Tide
PART 3: Retaking the World
PART 4: The End of All Things
Author Note: Timeline is canon to SC and I made it mainly to help me keep the story consistent. It changes some of the dates/events of my prior videos pre-2015.
Based on the Shattered Citadel Universe created by Michael Mangual, NYC.
VISIT SC ONLINE
http://shatteredcitadel.com/
Tons of original WW3 stories, films, and pictures.
FOLLOW SC ON MINDS
https://www.minds.com/Peacekeeper76
FOLLOW SC ON TUMBLR
http://shatteredcitadel.tumblr.com/
FOLLOW SC ON TWITTER
https://twitter.com/Peacekeeper1776
FOLLOW SC ON YOUTUBE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf9KE_PCiEntm4cyvllcAVw
Comments welcomed good or bad. If you like this subscribe or send me a message for more information.
Note: This is a fictional representation of the future and its bound to anger a lot of people. You can call me racist or warmongering, I am not. Once again this is a work of fiction created by me. We all have differing opinions so be respectful of that.
Music by Shiro Sagisu
PART 1: The Darkest Years
PART 2: Turning the Tide
PART 3: Retaking the World
PART 4: The End of All Things
Author Note: Timeline is canon to SC and I made it mainly to help me keep the story consistent. It changes some of the dates/events of my prior videos pre-2015.
Based on the Shattered Citadel Universe created by Michael Mangual, NYC.
VISIT SC ONLINE
http://shatteredcitadel.com/
Tons of original WW3 stories, films, and pictures.
FOLLOW SC ON MINDS
https://www.minds.com/Peacekeeper76
FOLLOW SC ON TUMBLR
http://shatteredcitadel.tumblr.com/
FOLLOW SC ON TWITTER
https://twitter.com/Peacekeeper1776
FOLLOW SC ON YOUTUBE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf9KE_PCiEntm4cyvllcAVw
Comments welcomed good or bad. If you like this subscribe or send me a message for more information.
Note: This is a fictional representation of the future and its bound to anger a lot of people. You can call me racist or warmongering, I am not. Once again this is a work of fiction created by me. We all have differing opinions so be respectful of that.
Music by Shiro Sagisu
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