World War 3 (New Dark Age: Part 2)

WW3 has erupted between the major powers over control of the Earth, her colonies and the future of mankind. Watch as the world descends into chaos, endless war, disease, mass starvation, and genocide. Part 2 of 4 of this visual timeline of the Third Human Civil War covers the wars mid-years (2062 to 2066) from the fall of the American Republic to the turning of the tide for the Allied Powers.PART 1: The Darkest YearsPART 2: Turning the TidePART 3: Retaking the WorldPART 4: The End of All ThingsAuthor Note: Timeline is canon to SC and I made it mainly to help me keep the story consistent. It changes some of the dates/events of my prior videos pre-2015.Based on the Shattered Citadel Universe created by Michael Mangual, NYC.VISIT SC ONLINETons of original WW3 stories, films, and pictures.FOLLOW SC ON MINDSFOLLOW SC ON TUMBLRFOLLOW SC ON TWITTERFOLLOW SC ON YOUTUBEComments welcomed good or bad. If you like this subscribe or send me a message for more information.Note: This is a fictional representation of the future and its bound to anger a lot of people. You can call me racist or warmongering, I am not. Once again this is a work of fiction created by me. We all have differing opinions so be respectful of that.Music by Shiro Sagisu