Looking Back on 2025: Faith, Freedom, Life & Canada’s Defining Crossroads
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
2 days ago

*Donate to help us make more shows at https://www.faytene.tv/donate or by calling 1-866-844-0844.*


What kind of year was 2025 — and what does the Bible say about where Canada is heading?


In this important and wide-ranging conversation, Faytene is joined by Jonathan Van Maren to reflect on the defining moments of 2025 shaping our nation, our freedoms, and our faith. Together, they examine major cultural flashpoints through a biblical worldview — offering clarity, courage, and hope for the days ahead.


In this episode, you’ll hear about:*


 ▶️ *Euthanasia, MAiD & the Sanctity of Life*

  Why 2025 became a turning point for life issues and what Scripture teaches about human dignity

  👉 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-WmN20Qj_8&t=77s


▶️ *Faith, Free Speech & Bill C-9*

  How recent legislation could impact religious freedom and public witness in Canada

  👉 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-WmN20Qj_8&t=387s


▶️ *Christian Civic Engagement — Too Late or Just Beginning?*

  Why pastors and believers are awakening to their role in public life

  👉 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-WmN20Qj_8&t=716s


▶️ *Israel, Antisemitism & Canada’s Shift*

  Understanding the growing tensions, rising antisemitism, and the biblical lens on Israel

  👉 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-WmN20Qj_8&t=1030s


▶️ *The Death of Charlie Kirk & a Generation Marked*

  What his assassination revealed about our culture — and the hope emerging among young people

  👉 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-WmN20Qj_8&t=1246s


This episode is a sober but hopeful reflection — reminding us that while challenges are real, faithful action still matters, and truth spoken in love can shape the future.


📌 *Subscribe to our channel and share this episode with friends who care about faith, freedom, and the future of Canada.*


📌 Subscribe to our channel and hit the "notify" bell to stay looped in when a new show is posted.


📌 If you feel this is an important topic to raise awareness on, comment, hit the "like" or "love" reaction emoji and share. Thank you!


🔔 If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:

https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/newsletter-form/sign-up-for-our-newsletter-146


*FIND US AT:*


🌐 Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

🎶 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/36jHMa74lXt5UbESEYNsk3

🎧 Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faytene-tv/id1502455295

📺 YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

🎥 Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

💥 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/15Cf

📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

💬 Gab: https://gab.com/faytene


#FaithAndCulture #Canada2025 #ReligiousFreedom #SanctityOfLife #ChristianWorldview #FaithInPublicLife #Israel #FreeSpeech #HopeForCanada

israelfreespeechreligiousfreedomfaithandculturehopeforcanadachristianworldviewsanctityoflifecanada2025faithinpubliclife
