Situation update, July 7th, 2021 - America becoming Venezuela meets Truman Show

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In one instance, they fake a radiation leak to close a highway and block his travel. In another, they fake the death of his father to make him afraid of water so he won’t sail across the fake ocean and reach the horizon. When he faces his fear and tries to sail across the water anyway, they whip up storms, winds and lightning and nearly kill Truman to keep him afraid and controlled.
Sound familiar?
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-07-07-america-plunging-into-venezuela-meets-truman-show.html
0:00 Intro
3:23 Insane Headlines
15:31 Economics
25:25 Vaccines
37:50 Politics
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html
▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
▶️ Download our app: https://www.naturalnews.com/App
▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com
🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport
🔴 Parler: https://Parler.com/profile/HealthRanger/posts
🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews
🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews
🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/healthrangerstore/
🔴 Diaspora: https://share.naturalnews.com/