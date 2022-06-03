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EP 2977-6PM Biden’s Communist Ties Exposed
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70 views • June 03, 2022
EP 2977-6PM Biden’s Communist Ties Exposed  
The following is the text of an email prepared and sent by researcher Debra Niwa on September 19, 2008.  The note regarding the pdf as an attachment was changed to eliminate the reference to attachment.  Also, references to local pdfs was added to ensure continued availability of the information     In the summer of 1992 (June 29 – July 1), Delaware’s Senator Joseph “Joe” Biden (D) delivered speeches to the United States’ Senate. He titled them: “The Threshold of the New World Order: The Wilsonian Vision and American Foreign Policy in the 1990’s and Beyond.” and “American Agenda for the New World Order.” (See pdf of Congressional Record)https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/21295 
 
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