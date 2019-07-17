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How to Froth and Steam Milk for Latte Art, Cappuccino and More
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3 views • July 17, 2019
Todd from wholelattelove.com shows you how to froth and steam milk for popular milk-based espresso drinks. He also shows you how to pour basic latte art including a heart, rosetta and a tulip.
He breaks down how to froth and make drinks into four parts: taste, drink definition, texturing milk and presentation. Learn the definitions for a latte, flat white, cappuccino and a cafe macchiato as he guides you on how to prepare them.
He breaks down how to froth and make drinks into four parts: taste, drink definition, texturing milk and presentation. Learn the definitions for a latte, flat white, cappuccino and a cafe macchiato as he guides you on how to prepare them.
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