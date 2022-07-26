How Michelle Obama "Faked" Her Way To The Top | Maryam Henein & Joel Gilbert

Follow Joel Gilbert on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JoelSGilbert?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor







Watch Joel Gilbert's Films On-Demand: All Films On-Demand: http://tiny.cc/d2qsuz





MichelleObama24.com





Find ALL of Maryam's channels (including Twitter, Gab, Gettr, Rokfin for exclusive content, and more) here:

https://instabio.cc/BeeLady





Thank you for watching, tune into Rokfin on Fridays at 11am EST for full, exclusive interviews!

https://rokfin.com/truthliveshere







