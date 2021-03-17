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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1428 - Audrey Nelson - Little pleads guilty to 2 more murders
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0 view • March 17, 2021
Little, a serial killer with an estimated 90+ victims, beat and strangled Audrey as she clawed for her life. DNA recovered from her fingernails led to Little, who would binge on crack cocaine, then murder women.
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