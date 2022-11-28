Create New Account
GLOBAL WALKOUT Step 13 - 'Withdraw and Reach Out' Part 1 - Withdraw If you have savings in the bank, consider withdrawing a decent
Step 13 - 'Withdraw and Reach Out'

Part 1 - Withdraw
If you have savings in the bank, consider withdrawing a decent amount of cash and putting it somewhere safe or investing it in something tangible. If you don’t have savings, consider taking out your wages every time you get paid.

Part 2 - Reach Out
Reach out to at least TWO people you’ve lost contact with. Let’s start uniting now, so we’re ready for whatever comes

Source:

https://globalwalkout.com/steps/


