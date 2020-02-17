Wuhan Corona Virus is 5G

If we didn't know that this supposed "Corona Virus," is actually 5G beta testing, that with people in Wuhan falling over during these first weeks of civilian tests, I was going to say that you wouldn't want to buy anything from Amazon because it all comes from China, and that would be a perfect way for them to target people, saying, "So-and-so (Insert name) received a package from Amazon, and needs to be quarantined." Everyone who wasn't pre-approved through DNA selection platforms, like, Ancestry .com, and other DNA collection services. Services which have been purge-listing/Indexing in the background for awhile now - while 5G arrays were being set up world wide. Yeah, this is not just a China thing.



Currently the authorities are seeking approval to uthanize this first round-up of 20000 quarantined Chinese, .. while police are beating them to the punchline. Videos are surfacing of public executions by police, anyone suspected of having it.

It is not a flu, it is not a virus. Technically what it is is that 5G causes the nano particulates present in the body, (Chem spray residue, microbial sized robots,) to burst into action and mutate the body's natural symbiotic process, you're dead from a mystery "Flu" inside of a day or so. Or on the spot in high-amp-dosage areas. Your body is riddled with these bots. Most are dormant until excited by electro-magnetic pulse, but not all. Some maintain your illusion, others keep you in a frame of mind, all are to decieve and control you throughout your life in one way or another. The way the 5G system opperates now, the oven being set up around us, is that it activates the smart dust, existing nanites, chem spray matter already present in the body. #Nanobots. You have to get away from the epicenter where the 5G array is set up. Way the f*** out. See thumbnail image.



#Tfy @terryinformingyou

#coronavirus, #5G, #nanobites, #nanoparticulates, #KatherineHorton, #whatsinciggarettes

@Terryinforming_uk

@gamersdoingstuff

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