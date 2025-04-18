Sabotage, Arson, Bombings, Electric Attacks & Secret Military 04/18/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our Main Topics today is “People will start fighting against the Government, and the Military will step in and seize control”. Pastor Stan also shares a few prophecies as further confirmation that America is about to get a new name, new Flag and a new Constitution.
00:00Intro
02:17Migrant Gangsters in U.S.
07:52The Plan
10:51April 20
13:05Massive Arrests
17:21Strategic Plans for Republic
20:53Dismantling